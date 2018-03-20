Awake Again

It has been around nine years snce I last posted. I think that should be long enough to drive away anyone who might have read this site.

So, why start again?

Firstly, there is just so much great music about that I need to talk about it. There are just so many great bands making music now that it reminds me of 1979. It doesn’t seem to matter that there is likely no-one reading this but it should stop me boring people who really are not interested in the sort of new music that enthuses me.

Secondly, there is a chance someone will stumble across a post while investigating a band. Hopefully they can get a few pointers to other bands they might like. Maybe (depending on the type of post) I can put a little historical context or at the very least a name drop of a band from the past that has some similarity.

Thirdly this gives me a change to expound a few theories such as all the good music is being made in the US by female fronted bands (though I can also tell you about the exceptions).

Lastly, it will be a sort of musical diary to remind me in my old age what was going on.