I’m just going to jump back in and talk about the band I think are the most exciting in the UK. Sorry are from North London and have recently been signed to Domino Records. They are ostensibly a guitar-based Indie band. But whenever I hear them I hear echoes of trip-hop. There’s a natural flow to their music and a playfulness that attracts me. Their ideas also lead to intriguing lyrics like on the track Drag King. 2 Down 2 Dance is their most recent single available as a 7 inch vinyl in the next few days. It follows one other single and a remarkable set of songs Home demo/ns Vol 1 (Vol 2 on its way) available from their bandcamp and on YouTube.