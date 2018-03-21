I joined Facebook last Thursday. I finally decided that it was the only way to stay in touch with working bands. I linked to my twenty favourites and now can see what they are doing. Obviously I have no friends and will keep it that way because that would interfere with the music posts.

I was disappointed to see that Super Unison hadn’t posted for about a year but that changed a few days ago when they posted a picture from inside a recording studio called LP2 Day 1. This carried on to Day 5 before they headed for a gig in Chicago. So we should get to hear some more wonderful music like You Don’t Tell above. It will be interesting to see whether they veer towards the Hardcode or Sonic Youth style of the above track. It’s been a wonderful trip so far and it’s great to see it is going to continue.