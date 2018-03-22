Sorry Part II

As mentioned two days ago, Sorry are putting out the Home Demo/ns Vol 2 and it arrived on YouTube today. Credit to whoever planned/directed the video because it is full of whimsical ideas and fun to watch. Musically this is playful but lyrically it is deadly serious.

I really can’t figure out where this band is coming from. What influences are coming out? Feel free to correct me but does anyone else produce work like this? I am a little bit awestruck at just how different this sounds to other music I hear. I think my first description of them as a guitar Indie band was just so wrong.