

I first saw Lauren Ruth Ward on Jam In The Van. She is quite simply the real deal. She has a traffic-stopping vibrato and writes songs that are completely honest and deeply felt. I think there is a Janis Joplin comparison in the way she feels what she is singing. But this is no throwback to the Sixties, no playing with image by dressing up in Psychedelic clothing and stealing music from the past. She is herself, a hairdresser from Baltimore who went to LA to play music and shout out who she is.

She’s also an entertainer in that she has dance moves with songs where she isn’t playing guitar. Not just standing there and singing There’s a crotch grab when she sings ‘the border the bitch gets’ on Sideways that is so overtly sexual that JITV had to switch camera. Hard to take my eyes off her – and a nightmare at parties as the video shows.