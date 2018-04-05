JamInTheVan gave me Ruth Lauren Ward two months ago. Like the gift that keeps on giving they now present me with Sloppy Jane. Firstly there is the completely over the top vocal performance. A few comparisons came to me as I watched it – certainly there is a bit of Alice Cooper in there with the theatricality and Iggy obviously with the crawling around. It may not be to everyone’s taste but I love it. Musically this is great with that detuned violin and brass in the background. These are no musical primitives. I haven’t found their other material to be so exciting but this track/performance is going to be one of the highlights of my musical year.