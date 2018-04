Hop Along’s new album Bark Your Head Off, Dog came out a few days ago. I’m not sure how much I like the album as a whole as I need to live with it for a while, but it certainly is likely to feature on any best of this year list I do. It does contain some great songs like featured above. Frances Quinlan’s voice is obviously something special and when added to the adept lyrics and energy the song is delivered with, it produces a perfect moment. Worth dancing along with this one.