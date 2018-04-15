I had only just found the Australian band The Drones when they split up a couple of years ago. Out of the ashes came Tropical Fuck Storm (not looking for radio play with that name). I haven’t found their two EPs to be of the intensity and brilliance of the Drones even though the core of the band is the same. Looks like they were just biding their time and preparing their new identity in preparation for the first album.

This is a track soon to be available of 7″ and on the new album. It is a restrained commentary on modern life that builds up relentlessly, even tunefully at times. It’s like Gareth Liddiard has learnt to control his anger but is still expressing his incomprehension. Not a man to go on holiday with.