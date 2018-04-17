I’m not a great fan of Folk Music. It’s all the trappings of the finger-in-the-ear and the funny Olde English accents that first put me off. The prejudice has carried over to American Folk but perhaps less so. There’s a couple of US Folksters Anna & Elizabeth that I’ve listened to on and off over the past year. Great voices and I always felt there was something different and special about them. Their latest album The Invisible Comes To Us is really quite special. The songs are re-interpretations of traditional Folk Songs – taken from the source. The arrangements are simple, evocative and makes the songs sound relevant and up to date.