I may have done a semi-diss on Folk Music in the previous post but American Country/Blues is something I am always listening to. This is because of my obsession with the narrative song and general songwriting craft. There are a number of artists that I like and listen to not because they are ‘my type of band’ but that they sometimes some up with near perfect examples of what a song can be. Kieran Kane, Gretchen Peters and Mary Chapin Carpenter are artists that have created some near perfect songs even though I perhaps don’t like all of their work. I can now add Caitlin Canty to that list not just for the featured song but also for the track River Alone from her new album Motel Bouquet.

There’s a simplicity in the song that only comes from hard work with the lyrics. But what makes this breath away is the slowness of the delivery. Intense.