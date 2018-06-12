Hell On by Neko Case

I’ve been listening to the new album from Neko Case. I have always liked Neko Case for her glorious voice and the soaring melodies that she creates, particularly in thee early albums. I didn’t think of her lyric writing as a stand out feature. On the opening track she sets the tone with a dazzling set of metaphors and similes.

My voice is not the liquid waves the perfect rings round a heron’s legs…

or

My voice is a fracture of a shin bone’s lust

It’s time to re-acquaint myself with her music.