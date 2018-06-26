I have listened a few times to the Coathangers this year. I had them down in my ‘Okay’ category – in my area of interest but don’t quite work for me. So when a new album came out I gave it a listen. This is their fifth album and is called LIVE and is, you guessed it a Live album. It feels so different from their earlier albums where these songs first appeared and is a revelation to me. This is the way these songs always should be heard. The sparseness of the sound, the lack of production, and the energy of the live performance (see above as this is the actual album in video form) is just perfect. I think it helped that the first two tracks I heard had the drummer singing – her harsh voice is really exciting.