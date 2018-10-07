Bethlehem Steel

I watched this session live on Youtube as I have a liking for their Party Naked Forever album. It was enjoyable. I wasn’t sure about some of the vocals that were low in the mix and maybe some monitoring problems but the guitars were playing beautifully. I was already classing this as a very good session but hadn’t yet elevated them into my favourite bands.

And then this happened. The singer puts the guitar down. A bass line worthy of Joy Division starts. You witness a Shamanistic ritual. Look into her eyes and she’s not there in the studio. She’s in a different place and a different time and she means it. I’ll be very shocked if I get to see anything quite as impassioned and inspiring as this.