The follow up to Itchy Kitty’s album Careless Whiskers (he he) has just come out. Year OF The Slut above is from the earlier album. The new is called Mr Universe is mostly the full speed punk they excel at. But there is one track that is slower called Year Of The Goth. It’s a version of the song above but done like it was Bauhaus covering it. It’s just perfect.

Mr. Universe by Itchy Kitty